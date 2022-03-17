Population increase in Simpsonville, what it means for infrastructure

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just like much of the Upstate, Simpsonville is growing.

However, this growth leaves many with the questions: What does this mean for construction, traffic, and businesses?

Jake Reinstein, the owner of Sully Steamers, remembers riding through Simpsonville at age 12. He says there wasn’t much around. Now he is a business owner because of the population increase.

The city saw a 56% increase in single family homes in 2019. From 2010 to 2020 the population of the city has increased 28%.

“Normal growth, I think would be about over a 10 year period between 7 to 10%. So, we’re seeing almost triple that,” said Dianna Gracely, Simpsonville City Administrator. “Almost the same growth pattern that we’ve seen the previous 10 years we anticipate for the next 10 years.”

Reinstein opened Sully Steamers Franchise opened in February and business was there right out the gate.

“I think growth for Simpsonville was a long time coming and it’s starting to develop and I think it’s developing in all the right ways,” said Reinstein. “The staff is handling everything really well so it only excites me for the future.”

Last year along, the city saw an 11% increase for business licenses, during a pandemic.

“The year 2021 of almost $150 million in permits, from residential, commercial and multi-family. If we can have that kind of growth during a pandemic year, it’s amazing what we can expect coming out of the pandemic,” said Gracely.

The City plans to build a new municipal building and there’s a need to hire more police officers.

“So we’re looking at increasing Public Safety, in fact we just built our sixth fire station in our fire service area to a common growth in that area,” said Gracely.

Simpsonville is attracting people not just to a booming place, but a way of life.

The city estimates about an additional 26% growth by 2030 and with growth, comes the thing we hate: traffic. In April, the city will hold a hearing with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to address concerns and how to fix them.

