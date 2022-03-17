Rain arrives Friday, ahead of a beautiful weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a beautiful Thursday, we’re looking ahead to some downpours and possibly some rumbles of thunder on Friday afternoon into the evening hours. Skies clear this weekend!

Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy fog late. Lows will drop to the 40s with areas of fog for the AM commute Friday. Through the day we’ll see rain and clouds increase, with the best chance for heavy rain and some t-storms between 2-7PM. Spotty showers will linger overnight with lows in the 50s. Saturday will bring clearing skies and highs near 70 in the Upstate and 69 for the mountains.

More sunshine is ahead for Sunday with highs in the 60s for most spots. The beautiful weather stretches into next week, until a potent system impacts our area Wednesday with a chance for more t-storms.

