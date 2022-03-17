Sun Returns For St. Patrick’s Day With Warmer Weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Watch for clouds and patchy fog this morning, otherwise it’s back to sunshine and milder temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day! High pressure will take over for the holiday, treating us to mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to the low 70s across the Upstate. Skies will remain clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

Friday starts with some sun, then clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon hours. Showers will arrive early in the evening as a new storm system tracks toward the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, with afternoon highs topping the middle to upper 60s before that happens.

Weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies both Saturday, and for the arrival of Spring on Sunday! Expect highs in the low to mid 60s in the mountains, and low 70s across the Upstate. Lows at night will be in the 40s and 50s. The nice weather continues into early next week with mild conditions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.