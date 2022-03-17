Teams, fans prepare for NCAA Tournament games in Greenville with open practice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of fans came out to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to get a first-look at the eight teams beginning their 2022 NCAA Tournament in Greenville.

“I wanted to be able to bring my daughter, she got out of school today early and just be able to see some of the fans, hopefully get some pictures. Just an experience that’s a little bit different than on game day, they’re in focus mode. This is just more fun, a little lighthearted. We kind of wanted to come out and get a front row view of what everyone looks like,” said Haley Reynolds.

On Thursday, all eight teams got a chance to get on the court during an open practice that was open, and free, to fans.

“I’ve hoped since I first realized that Greenville was a host city I’ve been hoping that I would be sent here for a long, long time,” said Broadcaster Jim Nantz.

“It’s always fun, I was here years ago. I don’t think you had this building though if I’m not mistaken, but anyway the basketball down this way is so important to everybody and we have a great field here too. I mean very competitive, so I’m looking forward to it,” added his partner Bill Raftery.

From Southern Cal to South Carolina, fans have descended to the Upstate for some big games.

“Greenville is a wonderful place, we were here 5 years ago for the tournament as well and it was fantastic. Those that are coming in that have never experienced Greenville are going to love it and hopefully the games are competitive,” said Worth Burns.

Programs like Michigan State, Auburn, Miami (FL), USC, Duke, and more got on the court in Greenville for the first time, with plenty of support.

“We love just being in the atmosphere,” said one Duke fan.

6 games are scheduled in total on Friday and Sunday, although all those games are already sold out.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.