Upstate citizens gaining entrepreneurial experience through 10-week course training

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The business community is growing even more in the Upstate now that more people are jumping into entrepreneurial experiences.

Village Launch graduation of 12 entrepreneurs. (Fox Carolina News)

The Business Entrepreneur Academy is hosting its 16th cohort graduation Thursday evening. This year’s class will have 12 graduates.

This initiative is offered through Village Launch. According to the organization’s website, “Village Launch exists to equip under-resourced entrepreneurs to become providers, creators, and producers in their own communities.”

The 12 entrepreneurs will be pitching each of their business and receiving certificates of completion.

The courses taken by participants range from formulating a business plans, financial planning, growth planning, and much more.

The BEA next cohort is set to begin April 21. It costs $250 to enroll.

