Upstate woman spending a month in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Helping the most vulnerable to a task that many don’t take lightly, especially the the war continues to unfold in Ukraine.

New Life Ukrainian Church in Spartanburg sent someone to Poland to help the droves of people fleeing to safety.

Mira Smal is full of passion and hope as she works with other churches and organizations trying to make a different in the lives of so many people.

“I came here as a representative of New Life Ukrainian Church,” Smal said.

She living about an hour away from the border. What her eyes are seeing in real time is a humanitarian crisis steadily unfolding.

“Quite literally, as soon as refugees cross that border there’s drivers with their cars, there’s sprinters with vans that pick them up then they get in contact with organizations,” Smal said. “Which is churches; it’s usually a lot of churches that have these connections set up.”

Volunteers have opened their homes, churches, offices, and buildings to the Ukrainians. Some even helping children celebrate their birthday.

“Polish people have been the true friends of Ukraine,” she said.

The war has been going on for weeks and it’s unclear how long it will continue. Some days are tougher than other for everyone involved.

As Smal continues to help, one things she’s learning is how resilient people in the region are. Being in the midst of chaos is scary and leaves uncertainty; but it doesn’t stop those with pride and heart from believing better is coming for their home country.

“As I’m talking to these people, I’m asking would you return back to your country, would you return back to your city, town; and every single one has said yes, as soon get the chance we’re going to rebuild, restart,” Smal said.

