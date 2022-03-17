ACSO: Woman found dead inside home in Anderson County, investigation underway

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Glenn Cove Rd. where a woman suffered at least on gunshot wound. Deputies said no other parties were located at the home.

They also said this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is any additional threat to the public.

