Greenville community remembers late officer with annual prayer breakfast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University is putting on their annual Law Enforcement Prayer Breakfast to memorialize officers killed in the line of duty in Greenville County.

The prayer breakfast, held in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie dining common at BJU, is also a memorial for the late Allen Jacobs who was killed in the line of duty back in 2016. Police say Jacobs was shot by a teen he was trying to talk to.

Proceeds at Friday’s prayer breakfast will benefit the Allen Jacob’s Memorial Scholarship Fund which is awarded to BJU students majoring in criminal justice.

We’re told Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is expected to speak.

The prayer breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 18.

