Horseback riding is on the rise, trainers and stable owners say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the Upstate makes room for more out-of-state transplants and homeowners, the owner of Solid Rock Stables in Fountain Inn said she has also noticed an increase in the number of people who want to spend more time with horses.

“They’re looking for places to ride,” Pam Riddle told FOX Carolina. She added, “At least once a week, sometimes more, I’m asked, ‘Do you know anywhere we can get three to five acres?’”

Amy Parham, with Keller Williams Greenville Upstate, said many transplants are looking for more space in rural areas.

“We have people from up north that have had high-paying jobs,” Parham said. “They can now work from home so they’re looking to stretch out.”

She said the completion of the nearby Tryon International Equestrian Center has established the Upstate area as a horse-friendly place to live.

T.R. Potts, owner of Potts Performance Horses LLC in Fountain Inn, moved with his family from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2012. He said his business stays busy training horses and riders for competitions. He said there is a growing interest in Western-style riding.

“There’s a lot of increase in people wanting to get into it who have never been into it before,” Potts said. “I think a lot of people were stuck at home and COVID hit, and they just needed to kind of reconnect to nature.”

