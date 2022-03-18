Advertisement

Man dies at hospital days after crash in Anderson County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a passed away days after a crash.

According to the coroner, 31-year-old Andrew Clayton Rickman died at Prisma Health in Greenville.

The coroner said on March 12 Rickman was involved in a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. on Pearman Dairy Road and Whitehall Road. They said two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Clayton passed away as a result of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma.

