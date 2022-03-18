Man, woman arrested facing numerous child sexual conduct charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman was arrested on numerous child sexual conduct charges, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Harry O’ Neal was arrested on the following charges: criminal sexual conduct with minor, lewd act, criminal sexual conduct first degree, engaging child for sexual performance, direct sexual performance by child, trafficking in person under 18, incest, buggery, minor sexual exploitation of a first degree, criminal sexual conduct with minor,

They also say Andrea Campbell O’Neal was arrested on the following charges: child neglect by legal custodian, and criminal sexual conduct.

