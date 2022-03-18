Advertisement

Man, woman arrested facing numerous child sexual conduct charges

Harry O' Neal and Andrea O'Neal
Harry O' Neal and Andrea O'Neal(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman was arrested on numerous child sexual conduct charges, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Harry O’ Neal was arrested on the following charges: criminal sexual conduct with minor, lewd act, criminal sexual conduct first degree, engaging child for sexual performance, direct sexual performance by child, trafficking in person under 18, incest, buggery, minor sexual exploitation of a first degree, criminal sexual conduct with minor,

They also say Andrea Campbell O’Neal was arrested on the following charges: child neglect by legal custodian, and criminal sexual conduct.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

