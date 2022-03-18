Marion community holds fundraiser for Officer Breanna Toney

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Community came together during a fundraiser for a recovering police officer.

Back in January, we reported when Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney was seriously hurt in a crash while her patrol car caught fire.

The money raised goes toward her journey to healing.

Steven Arrowood, of the NC Farm Bureau, helped organize the event, along with

“We came up with the idea, actually about three-and-a-half weeks ago,” Arrowood said.

They received overwhelming support.

“We sold 875 tickets,” said Arrowood, “And we were preparing for people to come up here, today, and eat as well.”

Some had to be turned away, because they ran out of food.

“We’re going to end up doubling what we initially hoped that we would make doing this,” Arrowood said.

Tom Walker pastors a church not too far away.

“I just hope she’ll feel encouraged and know that people care for her,” said Walker.

Walker says he barely made it in time for the food, but, to him, it’s not about that.

“It wouldn’t have mattered. We still stand together, food or no food,” Walker said, “And food helps!”

Arrowood says it’s just a testament that when a community unites, it goes a long way.

“When something happens, a small community like Marion will come together and help one of their own,” Arrowood said, “And I’m very proud. I’ve lived here my whole life.”

“It makes me proud to be a part of this community,” said Walker

Arrowood says they expect to raise around $13,000 between plates and donations. They hope to present the check Monday.

