MCSO: Three charged after deputies find 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine

McDowell County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were charged after deputies seized over one pound of Methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Deputies said they searched the home of one of the suspects on Friday, March 11. During their search, they seized multiple firearms, around 1 to 1.5 pounds of Methamphetamine and a large amount of money.

Following the search, deputies charged 54-year-old Archie Wayne Russell with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felonious Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance and Felonious Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Russell is being held on a $451,000 bond.

Deputies also charged 49-year-old Larry Jay Hawkins with Felonious Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felonious Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep a Controlled Substance and Felonious Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was taken into custody and given a $450,000 Secured Bond.

Lastly, 26-year-old Tyler Perry Laughter was charged with Felonious Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is being held on a $25,000 Secured Bond.

“I am proud of the collaboration between law enforcement agencies in McDowell County. Local, State and Federal agencies working together to disrupt local drug trafficking for positive impacts within McDowell County,” stated Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “We will always accomplish much more and have a greater impact working together than by ourselves.”

Agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigations, DEA, ATF and Officers with the Marion Police Department helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.