Moped driver dies following crash in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died this morning after crashing a moped along Broadway School Road.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Broadway School Road when they crossed the center line, went off the side of the road and hit a ditch.

Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office has not released any information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.