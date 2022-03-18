Advertisement

Moped driver dies following crash in Anderson County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died this morning after crashing a moped along Broadway School Road.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Broadway School Road when they crossed the center line, went off the side of the road and hit a ditch.

Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office has not released any information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

