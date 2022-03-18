Mother’s quick reaction stops alleged kidnapper, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was charged this afternoon allegedly trying to kidnap a 5-year-old.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 2:30 after a 911 call about the situation. The 911 call stated that a man attempted to take a child from inside a store but stopped after the child’s mother confronted him.

Deputies were able to close in on the location and take the suspect into custody. The suspect was later identified as 43-year-old Zackery Luis Johnson. According to deputies, Johnson allegedly lured the 5-year-old out the front door when the mother turned away from the child. Despite his efforts, the child’s mother quickly released what was going on and stopped the suspect.

Johnson was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center and charged with kidnapping.

