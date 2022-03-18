NC community to host fundraiser for officer seriously hurt in crash

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department is going the extra mile to support an officer hurt in a crash.

The department is hosting a Barbeque fundraiser to support Officer Breanna Toney. Officer Toney was seriously hurt in a crash after her patrol car caught on fire.

Organizers said the fundraiser will take place at the McDowell County Farm Bureau Insurance parking lot and will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

Tickets are $12.

