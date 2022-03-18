Advertisement

Officers looking for suspects accused of breaking into Upstate gas station

Photos of two suspects accused of breaking into Upstate gas station
Photos of two suspects accused of breaking into Upstate gas station(Simpsonville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a gas station along West Georgia Road.

Officers said the suspects broke into the store between 4:48 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to officers, the suspects looked like they were in their late teens to early twenties. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with “Queen” and “Crown” on the front, red sweatpants with the cartoon characters on the left leg and white Crocs. The other suspect appeared to be wearing a white hoodie jacket, a red and black scarf, black pants and black shoes.

The suspects were seen driving away in a beige 2-door Mazada pickup Series B with silver wheels and a toolbox, according to officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Tedrow at 864-967-9536 or dtedrow@simpsonvillepd.com.

