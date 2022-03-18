Officers looking for suspects accused of breaking into Upstate gas station

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a gas station along West Georgia Road.

Officers said the suspects broke into the store between 4:48 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to officers, the suspects looked like they were in their late teens to early twenties. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with “Queen” and “Crown” on the front, red sweatpants with the cartoon characters on the left leg and white Crocs. The other suspect appeared to be wearing a white hoodie jacket, a red and black scarf, black pants and black shoes.

The suspects were seen driving away in a beige 2-door Mazada pickup Series B with silver wheels and a toolbox, according to officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Tedrow at 864-967-9536 or dtedrow@simpsonvillepd.com.

