Owner of Oakridge Community Care Home’s license temporarily suspended

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a condemned care facility in Spartanburg County is now facing action from the Board of Long Term Healthcare Administrators

According to documents, Darryl Mast’s Long Term Health Care Administrator license has been temporarily suspended.

Mast was the owner of Oakridge Community Care Home in Inman and was recently charged with neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults after investigators said they found bed bugs, mold, and soiled sheets on residents’ beds.

Mast is also accused of using money meant for residents for his own personal use. The Attorney General’s office said he deposited a $66,000 social security check for other personal items.

Mast’s wife is also facing charges for neglect and failure to report.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Mast for a statement.

