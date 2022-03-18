Person of interest in custody after woman found dead inside home, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home early Friday morning.

We’re told deputies were called to shortly after 6 a.m. regarding an unresponsive woman inside of a home along View Point Drive.

Deputies said they learned of possible foul play and a person of interest has been detained.

This is all the information we have at this time.

