Person of interest in custody after woman found dead inside home, deputies say

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Greenville County home.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home early Friday morning.

We’re told deputies were called to shortly after 6 a.m. regarding an unresponsive woman inside of a home along View Point Drive.

Deputies said they learned of possible foul play and a person of interest has been detained.

This is all the information we have at this time.

