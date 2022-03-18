PM Showers and T-Storms, Beautiful Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll see morning sunshine, then increasing clouds with showers and T-Storms, with the best chance for heavy rain and some T-storms between 2-7PM. Some areas will pick up heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs in the 60s for the higher elevations and low 70s for the Upstate. Spotty showers will linger overnight with lows in the 50s. Saturday will bring clearing skies and highs near 70 in the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains.

More sunshine is ahead for Sunday with highs in the 60s for most spots. Spring officially arrives late in the morning with highs in the 70s, some 60s in the mountains.

The beautiful weather stretches into next week, until a potent system impacts our area Wednesday with a chance for more showers and T-Storms. Highs will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 40s and 50s.

