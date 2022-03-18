SCHP: 1 dead after crash in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on Baker Road on Thursday, March 17.

Troopers say a 2006 Izuzu pickup was traveling south on Baker Rd and a 2012 Jeep SUV was traveling north. They say the Jeep traveled left of center and hit the pickup head-on.

The driver of the pickup was killed in the crash.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.