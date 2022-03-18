SCDOT: Traffic shift on I-85 northbound between mile markers 80 and 86

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced a traffic shift on I-85 north between mile markers 80 and 86 on Sat. March 19.

Northbound traffic will shift onto the southbound side of the interstate to allow for concrete pavement placement northbound, according to SCDOT.

Traffic will remain in this shift from March 19, 2022 until December 2023.

Several interstate ramps will temporarily close as noted below:

Exit 80 northbound entrance ramp will close from March 19, 2022 until Dec. 2023. Traffic will detour down Sha Lane to US 221 and return to I-85 northbound at Exit 78.

Traffic shift detour from Ex. 80 to Ex. 78 (SCDOT)

Exit 83 northbound entrance ramp will close from March 19 and April 30. Traffic will detour down Cannons Campground Rd. to S. Green River Road and return to I-85 northbound at Ext. 87.

Traffic shift detour from Ex. 83 to Exit 87. (SCDOT)

Exit 83 northbound exit ramp will close from March 19 until April 30. Traffic will detour down I-85 northbound to Exit 87, turn left onto Macedonia Rd./S Green River Rd. and turn left onto I-85 southbound back to Exit 84.

