Upstate man accused of multiple sexual crimes appears in bond court again

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man facing multiple charges, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor and buggery, appeared in bond court again on Friday morning.

The judge did not make a ruling at the end of the hearing. You can hear the argument from both sides down below.

51-year-old William Harold Looper was charged on November 8, 2021, and later denied bond during a hearing. During that hearing, Solicitor David Stumbo stated, “Mr. Looper is facing close to 100 years total on these charges if they were to be run consecutive.”

We also learned that Looper is the father of a man already in jail, accused of molesting and killing a child. William Ryan Looper was arrested back in 2018 following the death of a two-year-old.

The solicitor is seeking the death penalty against William Ryan Looper in the child’s death.

