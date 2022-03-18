Upstate ministry raises $500,000 during annual fundraiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries announced that over $500,000 was raised during their annual fundraising banquet.

The ministry held the banquet for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

Ryan Durek, President and CEO of Miracle Hill Ministries, said in his remarks, “For 85 years, Miracle Hill has had the biblical mandate to minister to the poor, the hurting, and the orphans. Standing firm on the Gospel, we decided to stop all government funding starting July 1, 2021. Thereby, we strive to continue fulfilling our mission to impact the most vulnerable with the truth of Jesus Christ.”

In 2021, Miracle Hill said they served 3,176 people, provided over 10,000 emergency shelter beds and served 319,939 meals.

According to the ministry, the funds raised will go toward their rescue missions, addiction recovery programs, housing facilities, a foster care community, a foster care program, a food ministry distribution center, thrift stores and an auto sales operation.

