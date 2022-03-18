Advertisement

Upstate ministry raises $500,000 during annual fundraiser

Miracle Hill Fundraising Banquet
Miracle Hill Fundraising Banquet(Miracle Hill Ministries)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries announced that over $500,000 was raised during their annual fundraising banquet.

The ministry held the banquet for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

Ryan Durek, President and CEO of Miracle Hill Ministries, said in his remarks, “For 85 years, Miracle Hill has had the biblical mandate to minister to the poor, the hurting, and the orphans. Standing firm on the Gospel, we decided to stop all government funding starting July 1, 2021. Thereby, we strive to continue fulfilling our mission to impact the most vulnerable with the truth of Jesus Christ.”

In 2021, Miracle Hill said they served 3,176 people, provided over 10,000 emergency shelter beds and served 319,939 meals.

According to the ministry, the funds raised will go toward their rescue missions, addiction recovery programs, housing facilities, a foster care community, a foster care program, a food ministry distribution center, thrift stores and an auto sales operation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at the rising cost of beef.
Rising cost of beef
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Upstate student arrested after hitting another student with chair, deputies say
The 124-page guide outlines how city leader plan to evolve the area over the next two decades.
Growing Greenville: Tracking progress of the 2040 master plan
The 124-page guide outlines how city leader plan to evolve the area over the next two decades.
Growing Greenville: Tracking the progress of the 2040 master plan