Upstate student arrested after hitting another student with chair, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 14-year-old student was arrested following an incident at Blue Ridge High School, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville County Schools officials said the 14-year-old hit another student with a chair on Wednesday, March 16. School administration alerted law enforcement to handle the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old was arrested for assault and battery.

