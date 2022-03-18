Advertisement

Upstate student arrested after hitting another student with chair, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 14-year-old student was arrested following an incident at Blue Ridge High School, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville County Schools officials said the 14-year-old hit another student with a chair on Wednesday, March 16. School administration alerted law enforcement to handle the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old was arrested for assault and battery.

