Deputies investigating after shooting victim show up at Upstate gas station

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. in a subdivision near Tyger Lake Road. According to deputies the victim then drove to a gas station on Tyger Lake Road for help. Luckily, deputies said the victim was not seriously injured during the incident.

Deputies are still investigating the scene to figure out what happened. We will update this story as more details are released.

