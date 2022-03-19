“That...floor was slippery:” Duke Men’s basketball coach blames player’s injury on slippery floor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke University Men’s Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed a player’s injury on the floor during the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

During a press conference, Krzyzewski said it was the team’s first NCAA game, and it was different. He said there were things environmentally one being there was no crowd for warming up.

“Because these kids from both teams need to go out on the court and have band, crowd, or whatever,” said Krzyzewski. “Then that... floor was slippery. I mean on both ends, so I don’t know what it was and I know it wasn’t the shoes.”

Krzyzewski did say the team was pleased.

Duke beat Cal State Fullerton 78 to 61 during the first night of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

