Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified.

The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed at the Elbert County Primary School. They said the acts happened between the end of November 2021 and the end of December 2021.

Investigators said on Friday, March 11, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office took Cross into custody.

The Elbert County Board of Education (BOE) Police notified the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney of his actions.

The District Attorney requested the GBI to investigate. They identified three victims under the age of 6 during the investigation.

The Elbert County (BOE) placed Cross on administrative leave at the beginning of the criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.