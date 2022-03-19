Indian Festival ‘Holi’ to be celebrated in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As people gather in green attire to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a two-day Indian festival called Holi will also commence to welcome the beginning of spring.

“Holi is one of the most significant Hindu festivals,” Neelu Matai, with the India Association of Greenville. “Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil. It’s the day to forgive and make peace with everyone around us.”

Also known as the “Festival of Colours,” Holi takes place every March. The date varies from year to year to coincide with the first full moon of March. The first day of the festival, called Holika Dahan, is often celebrated with a bonfire. The second day, called Rangwali Holi, is observed with celebrants tossing brightly colored powders on each other.

The public is invited to celebrate Holi at the Vedic Center of Greenville on Sunday. The event features Indian food, music, and the tossing of colored powder. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children.

IAG recently hosted another cultural celebration called Mela, during which families gather to share their blessings.

