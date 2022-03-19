More sun to kick off Spring

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a blustery but mild start to the weekend on Saturday, making for a pleasant final day of winter. Conditions will take a chillier turn tonight as low drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, but it certainly beats how cold it was a week ago! A brief period of clouds will overtake the skies across the mountains, before clearing out again after midnight, while just a few clouds stray through the skies in the Upstate. While winds will back off upstate, it will remain breezy in the mountains with NNW winds at 10-20 mph overnight.

Spring arrives at 11:33 AM on Sunday, and it will be off to a great start! Expect sunny skies throughout the day, with pleasant temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 60s upstate, but will run a bit cooler in the upper 50s for the mountains. Still mild, with all the sun to enjoy!

Sun and clouds continue for Monday and Tuesday, with more pleasantly warm weather! Highs will hit the mid 60s to low 70s both days, continuing the beautiful start to Spring!

Showers and thunderstorms will return to region on Wednesday as a new cold front approaches from the west. This will cool us slightly back into the 60s after it passes on Thursday and Friday, but an overall pleasant and mild first week of Spring is ahead!

