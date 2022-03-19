National Weather Service issues fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont.

According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative humidity that the area is experiencing today will increase the risk of fires. Winds are expected to reach over 30 mph, and the relative humidity could drop below 35 percent this evening.

💨🔥Windy conditions along with relative humidities below 35% will lead to increased fire danger across portions of western North Carolina this afternoon and early evening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Xrg8kpbVzd — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 19, 2022

Officials are asking people to refrain from outside burning today if possible. They added that you can also refer to your local burn

permitting authorities to find out if you can burn.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.