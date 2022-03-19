Advertisement

National Weather Service issues fire danger warning for parts of NC

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont.

According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative humidity that the area is experiencing today will increase the risk of fires. Winds are expected to reach over 30 mph, and the relative humidity could drop below 35 percent this evening.

Officials are asking people to refrain from outside burning today if possible. They added that you can also refer to your local burn

permitting authorities to find out if you can burn.

