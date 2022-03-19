Advertisement

NC Crews extinguish fire at two-story house near in Asheville

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Montford Avenue on Friday.

Crews responded to the scene and began attacking the fire and searching the home. Luckily, firefighters found no one inside the house during their search.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after shooting victim show up at Upstate gas station
Fire generic WHNS
National Weather Service issues fire danger warning for parts of NC
Construction widening project
More changes to I-85 in Spartanburg, Cherokee Counties, drivers beware
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
“That...floor was slippery:” Duke Men’s basketball coach blames player’s injury on slippery floor