NCAA Tournament games in Greenville

The NCAA Tournament came to Greenville in March.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NCAA Tournament games kicked off this afternoon in Greenville.

Find out which teams are moving on, and which teams are out of the game.

Duke University beat Cal. St. Fullerton 78 to 61. Duke will play against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday after Michigan beat Davidson 74 to 73 at 5:15 p.m.

Next up, the Miami Hurricanes won the game against the USC Trojans 68 to 66. The Hurricanes will play against Auburn, who beat Jacksonville State 80 to 61 in Friday’s game, on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

