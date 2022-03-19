SCHP: 1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and two were hurt after a head-on crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Friday, March 18 on Blackstock Rd.

Troopers say a Chevrolet sedan was traveling north on Blackstock Rd. and a Toyota sedan was traveling south. They say the Chevrolet traveled left of center and hit the Toyota head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both hurt.

The driver of the Chevrolet passed away at the hospital at 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the victim as 58-year-old Eugene Oglesby.

