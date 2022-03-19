Southern Pines Police investigating several home break-ins

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Pines Police Department is investigating after several house breaking and entering incidents occurred in one day.

According to police, the incidents happened on North May Street, South Valley Road, and Weymouth Road during the afternoon and evening hours of March 18.

Police said the Investigation Division is actively investigating the incidents while members of the Patrol Division have increased their presence in these areas.

If anyone has information regarding the break-ins, contact the police at (910) 692-7031, ask to speak with the on-duty investigator or supervisor, or leave a tip at the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110.

Police also ask residents to bring forward any suspicious video footage on home security systems.

