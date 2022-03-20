Advertisement

2 children injured in a shooting in Spartanburg during road rage

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two children were injured after a shooting, according to the Spartanburg City Police.

According to police, officers responded at around 3 p.m. to West Main Street near the Quik Trip after a 19-year-old man was driving his vehicle and side-swiped another vehicle.

Police said the man attempted to get away by driving through the parking lot of the Quik Trip, but as he was trying to exit, another driver, a woman, followed to get a tag.

The man stopped and grabbed a gun to shoot it, but ended up hitting two children in his own vehicle. The two children were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said he did not fire any rounds in the direction of the driver.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

