Easter Events in the Upstate, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easter is just around the corner, and there are many events happening across the Upstate and in North Carolina.

The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock, NC is holding multiple events for Easter:

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at Rector’s Garden and Parish Hall Lawn next to the Parish Hall across Rutledge Drive.

A Good Friday service on Friday, April at 12 p.m.

Greenville County Easter events

First Baptist Simpsonville Upstate Church is holding a free community-wide Ultimate Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2. The event is located at 861 SE Main St. Heritage Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spartanburg County Easter events

Spartanburg County Parks Department is holding its Easter Egg Scramble at Tyger River Park on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids will be divided into different age groups ranging from ages 0 to 10 to find eggs, and get the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Anderson County Easter events

Denver Downs Farm is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 starting at 10 a.m. on both days. The cost is $11 each when purchased online or $12 on the day of the event.

