Great defense, bad shooting as S. Carolina beats Miami 49-33

South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game against Miami in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina had to ride its strong defense to a 49-33 win over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami shot just 24% for the game.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances.

The Gamecocks led all the way through this ugly one, but shooting only 30%, they could never really pull away.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi of Miami led all scorers with 15 points. The 6-foot-4 forward only shot 3-pointers, going 5-of-11.

