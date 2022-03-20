Hart County commissioner, son arrested Saturday night after family dispute

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - A Hart County Commissioner and his son were arrested on Saturday night after a family dispute, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Commissioner Ricky Carter and his son Jake Carter were arrested after they got into an altercation at a family member’s house at around 10:30 p.m., which ended with Jake beating a 61-year-old family member in front of his grandchildren.

This family member is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies said Carter was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Commissioner Carter was charged with terrorist threats and pointing a gun at another.

