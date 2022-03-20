Advertisement

Investigation underway after woman injured in shooting in Anderson County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in the foot, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting incident that happened at a house on Wieuca Court.

They said they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound; she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said forensic personnel and detectives also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

