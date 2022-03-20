Advertisement

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” the court’s public information office said Sunday evening.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release said. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

