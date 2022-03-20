Advertisement

Officers need help finding runaway teenager from Anderson

Tykeyvious Bryant
Tykeyvious Bryant(Anderson Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for 14-year-old Tykeyvious Luvelle Bryant, a runaway teenager.

Officers said Bryant was last seen at the Fairview Garden apartment complex on March 18. He was wearing a purple shirt, black sweatpants and black/purple shoes.

Officers described Bryant as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has black and gold hair with twists.

Anyone with information regarding Bryant is asked to call Det. Sgt. Matthew Anderson at 864-844-3767 or email manderson@cityofandersonsc.com.

