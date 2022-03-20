Rep. Cawthorn speaks at Republican Men’s club in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn spoke at the Henderson County Republican Men’s Club on Saturday morning.

Cawthorn talked about what impacts voters in Western North Carolina and legislation under consideration by congress.

The Men’s Club uses opportunities like this to get to know elected officials on a face-to-face level.

“It helps candidates to interface with the party faithful, it helps them get their message out,” said Bruce Hatfield, chair of the Henderson Co-Republican Men’s Club, “and then the people that come to these meetings can then, in turn, tell their friends, neighbors, and whatever why they should support a certain candidate.”

The Henderson County Republican Men’s Club will have a congressional debate between all Republican 11-district Candidates a Blue Ridge Community College.

