SCHP: Driver dies after they were hit by dump truck

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver is dead after they were hit by their dump truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said a person got out of their disabled dump truck which was stopped facing south on Lawton Rd. Troopers said the vehicle then hit the person.

This is all the information we have at this time.

