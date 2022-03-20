Advertisement

Upstate church ships out goods to help Ukrainian residents

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tabernacle of Salvation Slavic Church shipped out their first container of goods to help Ukrainian residents in need.

The church began fundraising and accepting donations earlier this month. We visited the church on March 10 to see their progress and talk to them about the project.

The church told us on Sunday that the first shipment went out on March 18, and they are already working on filling a second container.

To learn more about their efforts or help their cause, you can visit the church’s website at Tabernacle of Salvation.

Check out these photos they shared from their work!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

