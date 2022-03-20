Advertisement

Upstate college dedicates softball seating area to professor

North Greenville University dedicates a softball seating area to a professor.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate college honored one of its professors on Saturday.

North Greenville University dedicated the softball seating area to Dr. Catherine Speko, a professor, faculty athletic representative and donor.

The Athletic department says this shows how much the school has grown.

“Today to be able to see these student-athletes compete on a top-notch first-class facility,” said Jan McDonald, NGU athletic director, “it allows us to bring outstanding softball players to North Greenville who get to perform in a great facility and get a great education here at North Greenville at the same time.”

The Crusaders got to put the new field to use and played Southern Wesleyan University for a double-header.

