Warm sunshine to start the work week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday made for an excellent start to Spring, treating us to sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Now as we look to the new work and school week, we’re going to keep a good thing going for a bit longer!

With high pressure overhead across the Southeast, skies will stay clear tonight. Temperatures will take a chilly dip into the middle and upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the north-northwest, making for little in the way of wind chill.

Sunny skies will continue on Monday with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, and we’ll mostly repeat conditions on Tuesday. The only difference will be a bit more in the way of scattered clouds.

We’re keeping a close eye on Wednesday, with a new cold front expected to sweep into the region. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and conditions may be favorable for some severe weather. Something to keep in the back of your mind for the middle of the week, and stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates!

