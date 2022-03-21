Asheville PD investigating after multiple gunshots damaged 5 cars

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired and damaged several cars in North Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The department said officers were called to respond to gunshots fired near Klondyke Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found five unoccupied cars in the parking lot with damage from the gunshots.

Officers said they were able to get physical evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.