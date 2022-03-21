Advertisement

Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run.

The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career.

Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last.

