Community mourns loss of former Upstate mayor

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said Monday that the former mayor of Honea Path, Earl Lollis Meyers, passed away.

Multiple officials released statements about the impact Meyers made in the community.

“Lollis Meyers was, without question, one of the finest men I have ever known” said Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns. “I had the privilege of working alongside him for decades, and I can personally attest to how hard he worked to make Honea Path the wonderful community it has blossomed into. His many accomplishments serve as testament to his leadership, but I will always remember him as someone who had a profound positive influence on my life. I will miss my friend very, very much.”

“Mayor Meyers was a mentor to me and so many others. I very much doubt I would have had much success as an elected official without his guidance and support”, said Senator Mike Gambrell. “If every mayor worked as hard and took their job as seriously as he did then the world would be a much better place. He set a superlative example for others to follow, and I will miss his friendship.”

“I had the pleasure of working with Mayor Meyers for several years, and I was always impressed with his tireless commitment to the betterment of Honea Path” said Anderson County Councilmember M. Cindy Wilson. “The first time I met him was shortly after my election to County Council. I went to Honea Path and found him painting the bottom of the town’s swimming pool! This is but one example of his style of hand-on stewardship. He was such a sweet man who genuinely cared for the town and people he served”.

